Obama’s elder brother, Malik supports Trump’s Muslim ban

Former President Barack Obama’s elder brother, Malik has supported President Donald Trump’s ban on Muslims.

In a series of tweets, Malik said Trump decision was born out of his love for Americans.

He wrote, “We don’t lock our doors before bed because we hate people outside. We lock them because we love the people inside.”

He also said Americans will run back to Trump when terrorists strike.

He wrote: “They’ve taken President DJT to court on matters ‘IMMIGRATION’. It’s OK. wait until those terrorists strike, they’ll run back to him for help!”

