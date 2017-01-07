“Having a good relationship with Russia isn’t a bad thing,” Donald Trump goes off on ‘stupid’ people

President-elect of the United States Donald Trump has described anyone against the country having a good relationship with Russia as “stupid or fools”.

Trump, who stated this on Saturday via his Twitter account added that America will receive more respect from the European nation when he assumes the presidency on January 20.

“Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only “stupid” people, or fools, would think that it is bad! We have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now,” Trump tweeted.

The U.S. has a frosty relationship with Russia for years, and the tenure of outgoing president Barack Obama did not change that.

