‘Oyo, Osun pay LAUTECH N500m to end prolonged strike’

The governments of Oyo and Osun have reportedly paid Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) N250m each to bring an end to the crisis in the higher institution, The Nation reports.

A source privy to the payment said, “Yes, both states have paid the amount as promised and the sum is now in the kitty of the university.”

The crisis in the university hit rock bottom last week when Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi while addressing the students dared them to “do their worst”.

In his reaction, president of the Students’ Union Government of the institution, Olatunde Bakare, commended the two governors.

Bakare, who was yet to confirm the payment said it was a way forward.

