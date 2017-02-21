PDP crisis: ‘I did not endorse Sheriff’ – Jonathan

by Dolapo Adelana

In furtherance of efforts to resolve the internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday met with members of the party’s ministers’ forum.

According to Leadership, the meeting which was held at his Maitama residence in Abuja was well attended.

Jonathan while reacting to media reports during the meeting said the party is not fictionalised, adding that he did not endorse the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff group.

He said, “We are solving our problems. There are bound to be differences in politics. It is the way we resolve these differences that makes us human beings and that is what makes us leaders.

“We are not factionalised. We are one. I have met with Sheriff. And I have met with others. I will meet with others, so that we will be able to do what is expected of us as a political party.”

A former minister in the party, who confirmed the meeting said, “We just concluded. Jonathan in his continuous discussion with PDP stakeholders for a lasting resolution of PDP crisis, met with Sherrif yesterday and later with Makarfi. Today with PDP ministers forum.”

