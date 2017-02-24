PDP: Why I met Anenih – Sheriff

by Dolapo Adelana

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff says he visited former chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BOT), Chief Tony Anenih to seek counsel.

Sheriff made the disclosure on Friday while addressing journalists after he held a closed door meeting with Anenih.

He said, “If there are two founding fathers, Chief Anenih is one. Therefore, as a father, I came to consult with him.

“I came to tell him that this is the situation we are. He as a father who formed this party, should help us on how to reposition the party to the period of 1999.

“Baba has given us kind and fatherly advice on all matters.’’

Anenih, who refused commenting on what was discussed said the meeting was between father and son.

“I have spoken to my son. He will speak with others.’’