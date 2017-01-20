Pinnick appointed into FIFA organising committee

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has been appointed into the FIFA Organising Committee for Competitions.

Pinnick is currently a member of the CAF Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations.

He was also a member of the Organising Committee for the FIFA U20 World Cup.

The World Football governing body congratulated Pinnick on his appointment in a letter dated January 18 and signed by FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura.

Pinnick is also a candidate for the CAF Executive Committee election in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 16.

