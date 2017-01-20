The News Blog

Pinnick appointed into FIFA organising committee

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has been appointed into the FIFA Organising Committee for Competitions.

Pinnick is currently a member of the CAF Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations.

He was also a member of the Organising Committee for the FIFA U20 World Cup.

The World Football governing body congratulated Pinnick on his appointment in a letter dated January 18 and signed by FIFA  General Secretary Fatma Samoura.

Pinnick is also a candidate for  the  CAF Executive Committee election in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on March 16.

