Police arrest Pretty Mike for putting chains on girls

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested popular club owner, Pretty Mike for putting leash on young girls and walking them around.

The club owner whose real name is

Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu caused a stir on the internet after pictures of him leading girls with chains around their necks went viral, with many calling for his arrest.

Nwogu reportedly wrote an undertaking promising to desist from such act.

The undertaking read in part: “I, Mike Eze Nwalie, A.K.A Pretty Mike of 21A Magodo GRA, Luma Street, do hereby undertake to stop whatever act of putting girls on a leash or any other degrading treatment to ladies and guys.

“I am aware that such act offends the law of the State of Lagos and if I repeat it again, there will be legal act towards me.

“I undertake to issue a letter of apology to the public effective from tomorrow on all my social media platforms.”

The State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Adeniji Kazeem said such dehumanizing act will not be tolerated in the state.

“The Lagos State Government is committed to the protection of the rights of all citizens including children, women and all the vulnerable persons in the State,” Kazeem said.

