Premium Times publisher, correspondent return to police headquarters

Publisher of online news platform, Premium Times, Dapo Olorunyomi and judiciary writer, Evelyn Okakwu on Friday returned to the headquarters of the Nigerian Police Force in Abuja after they were arrested and released yesterday.

Some police officers had stormed the media outfit’s office and arrested the duo but they were later released on bail and instructed to report at the FCT Police Command Headquarters by 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.

A police source said they may be taken before a Magistrate court in order to detain them.

“From what I understand, if they report tomorrow morning, they will be taken to a Magistrate’s Court and arraigned before a judge that will readily comply with the police arrangement and grant order for them to be detained,” the source said.

“That way, they can then claim to be detaining them legally.”

United State-based Committee to Protect Journalists has told the government to desist from intimidating the media.

“Arresting and charging publisher Dapo Olorunyomi and reporter Evelyn Okakwu is a transparent ploy to intimidate and silence Premium Times’ staff for their critical reporting,” CPJ West Africa Representative Peter Nkanga said.

Comments