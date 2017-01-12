Premium Times replies Army, refuses to apologise

Online news platform, Premium Times has replied a letter by the Nigerian Army threatening legal actions against the news outlet.

In a letter dated December 22, the army accused Premium Times of “unwarranted serial provocative, unauthorised, libellous and defamatory publications” against the army and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen.Tukur Buratai.

The army described three stories published by the medium as “false, unsubstantiated, and unprofessional”, demanding a retraction of the reports and an apology.

In response, the newspaper’s principal counsel, Jiti Ogunye said the army’s letter was a threat to the life of the staff of the news platform.

“By your letter you have threatened the lives of our clients, and our clients are thus obliged to put the public on notice that should any harm come to them, you, the Chief of Army Staff and the Nigerian Army should be held accountable,” he wrote.

He added, “It is our view that all working journalists and news outlets are entitled to some protection from public officers, especially of the military and security agencies who are charged with the duty to secure and protect Nigeria and Nigerians, their lives and property, and maintain law and order, but who often, because of the uniqueness of that duty and for reason of the exclusive bearing of arms and control of our commonly owned ordinance, assume very erroneously that they are above the law.”

Comments