Pres. Buhari was not snubbed for Trump’s inauguration – Presidency

The presidency has denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari was snubbed for the inauguration of president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump.

In a statement on Thursday, media aide to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, said, “Gentlemen, I think we should respond to refute this falsehood. The US does not invite Heads of State or President to the inauguration of their Presidents. Our President could therefore not have been snubbed.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday jetted out of the country to the United Kingdom on a 10-day annual leave.

