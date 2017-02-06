[The Presidential Blog] This Nigerian has proof the Presidency lied about the photos they posted

There’s a storm gathering at the doorsteps of the Presidency – the President, his media team and the wife of the President. The Governor of Ogun State and Daisy Danjuma may also be complicit.

Funny, those pictures of him and his wife in London were actually taken in 2015, and it's strange that his spin doctors aren't that clever. https://t.co/GPEXob8H3f

— Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) February 5, 2017

That’s a tweet from A Twitter user, Gimba Kakanda, a contributor to Sahara Reporters and Premium Times. He was referring to these photos that were revealed on 29th of January by the Presidency as further proof of the President’s well being.

The Presidency released the photos saying his wife, Aisha Buhari had visited him in the United Kingdom and so these photos were supposed to be proof that the President is well and fine.



Now, this Mr Kakanda is saying that he has proof that these photos were taken in 2015 and if the the Federal Government (read: @abikedabiri) denies it, he’ll publish his proof.

He’s however shared said proof with people he trust like the satirist, ElNathan John.

Unlike you, I don't wish my President ill health let alone death. I only refuse to participate in the lie. Nigerians deserve the truth. — Gimba Kakanda (@gimbakakanda) February 6, 2017

For the sake of President Buhari’s sworn integrity, we hope that Mr Kakanda is mistaken. It’s already bad enough that he thinks himself above the fray and has nothing to explain to us. To find out that he dug up a photo from 2015 to prove an already moot point will not only be below him, it will confirm the doubts that the nation already has that he was ever sincere with us to begin with.

And he cannot even say he did

