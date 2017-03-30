You are a rat…I am not scared of you | Stephanie Otobo tells Apostle Suleman (WATCH)

by Azeez Adeniyi

Stephanie Otobo, a Canadan-based Nigerian lady who claimed to have been in a sexual relationship with Apostle Johnson Suleman has said he is desperate to stop the truth from eventually coming out.

In a video message from Canada, Otobo said Suleman showed his desperation by inviting her mother and sister to his church to apologise for her allegations.

She also described him as a rat, stating that she is not scared of him.

“Apostle Suleman, wow. Bravo, You have been so desperate. This is not just my fight, this is a fight for others that have been abused and cannot come out,” she said.

“If I was a prominent person’s daughter, would you be doing this? Would you go to my mother? If my parents had the power to fight you, would you still be standing or you would just end this in closed doors?

“You are really getting desperate. And I see your pictures with your wife.

“Are you trying to hide something here? Are you trying to hide the fact that you are not who you are showing people that you are – by playing with your wife and making people fee like you are so much with her?

“I know that my God is much stronger than you. My God has more connections than you.”

“I don’t know what you have with my mother. I don’t know the agreement you had with her and my family. I have no power to fight. It’s just God that is fighting for me. The truth will come out no matter what you do with my family.

“You are just an ordinary man whose nakedness I’ve seen. I am not scared of you. I am standing for the truth. I am not shaken,” Otobo added.