Reps summon IGP over alleged diversion of police funds

The House of Representatives on Thursday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris over alleged diversion of N1.2bn for the purchase of 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers for the Nigeria Police.

The lower chamber alleged that Idris diverted the money for other uses.

They also alleged that the IGP bought 64 Toyota Hiace with N1.2bn voted for APCs without the consent of the National Assembly.

Gabriel Onyenwife, an Anambra lawmaker filed a motion for his summon.

Onyenwife said Idris had ignored invitations to appear before the Senate Committee on Police Affairs.

The House is concerned that the persistent failure or refusal of the IGP to honour the invitations has stalled the investigation into the diversion of the funds.

“The House condemns in strongest terms, the failure of the IGP to honour the invitation of the Committee on Police Affairs.

“The House resolves to cause a bench warrant to be executed for the arrest of the IGP for the purpose of his appearance before the committee in the event of his refusal or failure to appear on January 19, 2017.”

The House said Idris committed several infractions in the budget.

