Rivers rerun: Police recover millions allegedly paid to INEC officials by Wike (PHOTOS)

The Nigeria Police Force has recovered millions of naira allegedly paid to INEC officials during the Rivers rerun election by Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, according to Sahara Reporters.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris set up an investigative panel to look into irregularities said to have occurred during the election.

But Wike said Rivers people will have no part in the panel, claiming it was biased towards the All Progressives Congress (APC).

