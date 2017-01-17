The News Blog

Saraki transferred over $3m to foreign accounts as governor – Witness

Nwachukwu Amazu, a staff of GTB on Tuesday said Senate President, Bukola Saraki transfered over $3 million to foreign accounts while he was governor of Kwara State.

Amazu is a witness at the ongoing trial of Saraki with the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

He said Saraki made transactions, including a transfer of over $73,000 from his dollar account domiciled with GTBank to his foreign account in the American Express Service Europe Ltd.

“He has a domiciliary account, with the GTB in US dollars and in pounds sterling. The domiciliary account is domiciled in Ilorin,” he said.

He said the transfer was made to a credit card owned by Senate President.

“I don’t know anything about the card, except if I explain with my knowledge of the GTB credit card in the Nigerian perspective,” he said.

Amazu also said Saraki made other transfers of £761, 904. 76 in February 2010 and £632, 411.7 to Fortis Bank London.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Senate Leader, Ali Ndume and Senator Oluremi Tinubu | YNaija.com

Opinion: Much ado about National Assembly budget – whose interest?

Saraki condemns UNIMAID bombing

Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara mark Armed Forces Remembrance Day (PHOTOS)

N100 million bribe, $4 million record deal | The 5 numbers that mattered this week

The Armed Forces have kept Nigeria safe – Saraki

[The Legislative Blog]: Now that the fashion industry has the attention of the Senate President…

Uche Nnaji, owner of OUCH pens open letter to Saraki, gets invited to NASS business roundtable

[The Legislative Blog]: Someone tell PDP this noise will not keep Ekweremadu in the DSP position

How I built two churches, mosque for Badeh – witness

2 Comments

  • Prince says:
    January 17, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Can this nonsense just stop already. What’s this. i thought we are done with this last year. Nah so this dude go carry finish him tenure as Senate President.

    Reply
  • kayode oladele says:
    January 17, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Senate president said he was richer than kwara state bf he became Gov nd nobody has ever disputed him.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.