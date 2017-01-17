Saraki transferred over $3m to foreign accounts as governor – Witness

Nwachukwu Amazu, a staff of GTB on Tuesday said Senate President, Bukola Saraki transfered over $3 million to foreign accounts while he was governor of Kwara State.

Amazu is a witness at the ongoing trial of Saraki with the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

He said Saraki made transactions, including a transfer of over $73,000 from his dollar account domiciled with GTBank to his foreign account in the American Express Service Europe Ltd.

“He has a domiciliary account, with the GTB in US dollars and in pounds sterling. The domiciliary account is domiciled in Ilorin,” he said.

He said the transfer was made to a credit card owned by Senate President.

“I don’t know anything about the card, except if I explain with my knowledge of the GTB credit card in the Nigerian perspective,” he said.

Amazu also said Saraki made other transfers of £761, 904. 76 in February 2010 and £632, 411.7 to Fortis Bank London.

