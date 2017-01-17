Saraki transferred over $3m to foreign accounts as governor – Witness

Nwachukwu Amazu, a staff of GTB on Tuesday said Senate President, Bukola Saraki transfered over $3 million to foreign accounts while he was governor of Kwara State.
Amazu is a witness at the ongoing trial of Saraki with the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).
He said Saraki made transactions, including a transfer of over $73,000 from his dollar account domiciled with GTBank to his foreign account in the American Express Service Europe Ltd.
“He has a domiciliary account, with the GTB in US dollars and in pounds sterling. The domiciliary account is domiciled in Ilorin,” he said.
He said the transfer was made to a credit card owned by Senate President.
“I don’t know anything about the card, except if I explain with my knowledge of the GTB credit card in the Nigerian perspective,” he said.
Amazu also said Saraki made other transfers of £761, 904. 76 in February 2010 and £632, 411.7 to Fortis Bank London.
2 Comments
Can this nonsense just stop already. What’s this. i thought we are done with this last year. Nah so this dude go carry finish him tenure as Senate President.
Senate president said he was richer than kwara state bf he became Gov nd nobody has ever disputed him.