‘Schumer is a hypocrite’ | Trump wants Minority Leader investigated for Russian ties

by Dolapo Adelana

US President Donald Trump has taken a swipe at Democratic minority leader, Senator Chuck Schumer.

Trump, who stated this on Friday via his Twitter account called Schumer a hypocrite as he shared a picture of the senator with Russia president, Vladmir Putin.

“We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite!” Trump tweeted.

On Thursday, Schumer alongside other democrats called for the resignation of Attorney General, Jeff Sessions over his ties with Russia.

