Trump’s Attorney General, Sessions urged to resign for links with Russia

by Dolapo Adelana

Top US Democrats on Thursday called for the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his failure to disclose that he met twice with Russia’s ambassador to Washington during last year’s election campaign.

Sessions’ had during his Senate confirmation hearings denied meeting with Russian officials.

“I have said whenever it’s appropriate, I will recuse myself. There’s no doubt about that,” Sessions told NBC News, while denying any wrongdoing.

“I have not met with any Russians at any time to discuss any political campaign, and those remarks are unbelievable to me and are false. And I don’t have anything else to say about that.”

The White House confirmed the meetings took place but insisted Sessions had done nothing inappropriate and dismissed the revelations.

Many lawmakers have accused Sessions of perjury and called for his resignation.

“AG Sessions should clarify his testimony and recuse himself,” Jason Chaffetz, a member of the House Government Oversight Committee, tweeted.

Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, said, “The Department of Justice should be above reproach. For the good of the country, Attorney General Sessions should resign.”

Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, also called for Sessions to step down. “We are far past recusal. Jeff #Sessions lied under oath. Anything less than resignation or removal from office is unacceptable,” she tweeted