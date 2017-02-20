See Trump’s reason for inventing Sweden terror attack

by Dolapo Adelana

US President Donald Trump says his statement on terror attacks in Sweden was based on a broadcast on Fox News.

Trump had during a rally in Florida said Sweden was part of the European countries facing terror attacks due to the immigration policy in Europe.

However, his claim turned out to be false, as the Scandinavian has suffered no such attack.

Attempting to make amends for his gaffe, Trump said his statement was in reference to a story broadcasted on Fox News.

“My statement as to what’s happening in Sweden was in reference to a story that was broadcast on @FoxNews concerning immigrants and Sweden,” he said.

