Senate set up ad hoc committee to investigate Southern Kaduna killings

The Senate on Tuesday set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the causes of the killings in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The upper chamber condemned the crisis which has led to the loss of lives and properties in the area.

Senator Danjuma Laah, representing Kaduna South passed a motion on the killings.

Laah noted that a total number of 808 persons were killed in 53 villages across the four local government areas in the affected areas.

He also said 1422 houses and 16 churches were burnt during the crisis.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu urged the Senate to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the southern kaduna killings and make recommendations.

“That  the Senate set up an ad hoc committee to look into the killings in the southern kaduna and other areas similar areas to look at the remote and immediate causes and make recommendation,” he said.

