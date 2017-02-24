Shekau kills Boko Haram spokesman

by Dolapo Adelana

Leader of terrorist sect, Boko Haram has killed the group’s spokesperson over a plot to remove him from power.

According to AFP, Shekau stated this in an audio recording.

Shekau said he killed “Tasiu” also known as Abu Zinnira in a meeting with members of the sect’s inner circle.

“You should hear me: I killed Tasiu, hear me well,” he told the gathering in Hausa. According to Shekau, the meeting which held on December 18 was to discuss “those elements grumbling over the killing of Tasiu”.