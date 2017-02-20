Sheriff, APC lock up stakeholders meeting venue – Makarfi-faction

by Dolapo Adelana

The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Ali Modu Sheriff faction of colluding with the All Progressives Congress (APC) of barricading the venue of its stakeholders meeting.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday.

“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff in collaboration with the All Progressive Congress (APC) led Federal Government has barricaded the International Conference Center, ICC, venue of the scheduled Stakeholders Meeting of the entire organs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This is a very sad development in our democratic history where there is no longer free association and movement of citizens of this Country.

“Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and his APC collaborators cannot stop the will of the people. Nigerians can now confirm that Senator Ali Modu Sheriff is a mole in PDP to destroy the only strong opposition in the Country.

“All invited members of the Party for the scheduled Stakeholders Meeting are hereby directed to proceed to the Ekiti State Government Lodge on T. Y. Danjuma Street, Asokoro, Abuja by same time, 2:00pm.”

