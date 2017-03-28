Shooting competition in Sambisa shows Boko Haram has been defeated – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said the conduct of the 2017 Nigerian‐Army Small Arms Championship, (NASAC) in Sambisa forest signifies the end of Boko Haram.

He said this while declaring open the five-day NASAC 2017 championship in Sambisa forest, Bama local government area of Borno state.

Buhari who was represented by Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali said holding the event in the stronghold of the terrorist group showed that they have been defeated.

“This championship is a showcase of the clear defeat and degradation of the Boko Haram terrorists group, with the destruction of Camp Zero here in hitherto Sambisa forest. It will also mark the commencement of our plan to move speedily to make Sambisa and the entire North-East safe again for law abiding citizens.

“I can categorically say that never again will Boko Haram terrorists occupy any of the Nigerian land. It is an affirmation to the resolve of this government to stamp out all activities and operations of Boko Haram insurgency in our territory,” the president said.

He added, “I want congratulate the Nigerian Army for the achievements and reiterate at this point by noting that it is the gains of professional training that brought the Nigerian Army this far. I wish to also use this opportunity to reflect on the importance of training in general to the Nigerian Armed Forces.”