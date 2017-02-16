The Thread: Are Nigerian companies scamming employees in the name of internships ?

Nigeria is in a recession; jobs are scarce and companies are doing everything they can to get by, including hiring more interns than before and finding creative ways to shaft them, it seems.

Well, someone had to cry out:

Jumping on @deaduramilade’s cry is [email protected] with crucial advice for job seekers,  to avoid these booby traps.

He also takes a jab at Nigerian CEOs with a penchant for rudeness. Do see below:


Amen ooooo.

 

A CEO reacts and the conversation goes deeper

Not at all.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading...