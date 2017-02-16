The Thread: Are Nigerian companies scamming employees in the name of internships ?

Nigeria is in a recession; jobs are scarce and companies are doing everything they can to get by, including hiring more interns than before and finding creative ways to shaft them, it seems.

Well, someone had to cry out:

Stop 👏 slapping 👏 intern 👏 on 👏 top 👏 of 👏 a 👏 full 👏 job 👏 role 👏 so 👏 you 👏 can 👏 pay 👏 the 👏 barest 👏 minimum — Olori • Lade Tawak (@deaduramilade) February 16, 2017

There's one of you people's favourite companies that almost always advertises internships. Every time internship positions available — Olori • Lade Tawak (@deaduramilade) February 16, 2017

@deaduramilade lmaooooooo, the one that sets quantum physics as interview question. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — ♣Nwachinemere♣ (@_Toff33_) February 16, 2017

Jumping on @deaduramilade’s cry is [email protected] with crucial advice for job seekers, to avoid these booby traps.

He also takes a jab at Nigerian CEOs with a penchant for rudeness. Do see below:



Amen ooooo.

Because you're smart small and CEO of a startup. It's no excuse to be a dick head and treat people anyhow. Forming Steve Jobs — Binju Shinjitsu (@UPNEPA) February 16, 2017

A CEO reacts and the conversation goes deeper

Who's covering me when a vendor doesn't pay me for 90 / 180 days? — AW (@AffiSupaStar) February 16, 2017

You're an entrepreneur. That implies you own the risk and reward 100%. https://t.co/8gQaSYtZuM — Sola Akindolu (@akindolu) February 16, 2017

Really?! I just love my Nigerian employers! https://t.co/B5WqAUts0t — Sola Akindolu (@akindolu) February 16, 2017

@akindolu This fable. You're not getting reward by being employed or gaining skills that you will use to earn more money elsewhere? LOOOL — AW (@AffiSupaStar) February 16, 2017

@tundeleye Employees should take risks too, that they may work for free and not get retained, or promoted. Risk isn't one-way. — AW (@AffiSupaStar) February 16, 2017

We all know building anything in Nigeria is hell. But that's very different from being intentionally exploitative to staff. Simple. — Ijeoma Ogwuegbu Udum (@IjeomaOgud) February 16, 2017

If you're not an exploitative CEO of such a start up, why are you bothered and responding with, "but employees are terrible too!" — Ijeoma Ogwuegbu Udum (@IjeomaOgud) February 16, 2017

Sigh. This is the thing that tires me. A person talks about exploitative startups and their CEOs. "Heeeey! They attacked ALL CEOS!" — Ijeoma Ogwuegbu Udum (@IjeomaOgud) February 16, 2017

@deaduramilade that's how the private sector glamorizes it own corruption na! They have poetricalized the word…intern.. sounds like cake! — (((Anefiok Akpan))) (@Anefiok) February 16, 2017

Personally, I think the easiest thing is to treat people with respect. It's free. Don't take them for granted @AffiSupaStar @Damocleansword — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) February 16, 2017

No one is saying people shouldn't intern, the topic here is EXPLOITATION & Poor Employment Practices. — Idomagirl (@idomagirl) February 16, 2017

So because a fresh graduate is looking for experience, it's okay to treat them like shit? — Idomagirl (@idomagirl) February 16, 2017

Not at all.

