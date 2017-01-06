The Thread: These allegations against Jibrin look watery

Whistle blower, Hon Jibrin accused @segalink for trying to bribe him for 25M, after claiming that he had a dossier on him.

@segalink demanded that Hon Jibrin retract his words or he’ll unleash a can of worms. When Hon Jibrin did not, @segalink came forward with the information below.

Where’s the dossier, though?

