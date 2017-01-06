The Thread: These allegations against Jibrin look watery

Whistle blower, Hon Jibrin accused @segalink for trying to bribe him for 25M, after claiming that he had a dossier on him.

@segalink demanded that Hon Jibrin retract his words or he’ll unleash a can of worms. When Hon Jibrin did not, @segalink came forward with the information below.

You will recall what led to Senate President Saraki's woes? And we all believe there is none sacred in the schem of the Law. Pay attention — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

When elected officers are sworn in they are required to fill forms declaring their assets just for clarity so it will be easier to evaluate — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

@udomowodiong @AbdulAbmJ Let's be fair. This is not even an attack on him. If i had wanted to attack him I know how best to do that. — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Clears throat coffee ☕️ — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

I owe my investigations to the masses. They are the ones at the receiving end. I have been my own govt since i was 15yrs old. — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

But a whole lot of people have learnt to beat the system. I will get straight to the point. @AbdulAbmJ believes in dirty games but I don't — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

My law training is in Property and I have consulted on such for many years. My clients are HNIs and I know what time value of money is — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Sorry If there are delays, my phones are off the hook I can't even type without calls distracting. Why wait till now? — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

With over 15 years in Active consultancy in Abuja I know like most knows what most law makers own. I have a database as an Estate Surveyor — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

I am also familiar with the political clime and the rudiments of self aggrandizement which has crippled our country now. — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

I'm told a conference call is being set up on this matter, if it happens you will all hear it live cum the public apology via all channels — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

SO when our elected law maker @AbdulAbmJ filled his CCB forms, he economized the truth. He only declared 1 property. A house in Kaduna… — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

…Which he purportedly bought for N150m in 2008. But it is known he has 1 house in Wuse2, 2 houses in Maitama, 1 in Gwarimpa… — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

It doesn't end there…there is a house also at No 81 Cotswold Gardens London. Docs loading… — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Sources at CCB told that in August 2016, @AbdulAbmJ attempted to bribe officials at the CCB to retrieve the form & fill another one… — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

I intern responded that the folks at CCB should comply and be ready to face the wrath of the Law. Since I'm an ordinary citizen… — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Who believes in the rule of Law, persisted on the issue until I learnt that @AbdulAbmJ offered them a whooping N10m bribe for this…. — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Please tell me if you are a public servant owed back salaries with no hope for a pension you will refuse a N10m bribe? Lie to me 😊 — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Turns out the CCB staff DECLINED! Thanks God for Discretion. Please stay tuned while I back this up before the storm Troopers get Alert — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

I will also need to take this long call. Don't go away. We are in the 12 O clock hour of full blast as requested. I answer to you alone. — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Fellow Nigerians….Never have I been under so much pressure, the folks calling are people I regard and respect.They said he will apologize — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Heavenly Father please save me from these endless calls. I'm uploading dammit!!! — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

What else can quiet do that we've never given it credit for? How do we make differences, friends, learn from our mistakes? Here we go… — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

When I pressed further I learnt fromSources from NationalYouthCouncilOfNigeria (Anti Corruption Unit) petitioned EFCC & even @SpeakerDogara — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

This is the petition of the NYCN pic.twitter.com/ZoJ8B0pDR8 — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Here is the NYCN's petition to the CCB pic.twitter.com/veBxj72xo8 — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Here is the NYCN's petition to the Federal Ministry of Justice pic.twitter.com/1z1uMHV1mB — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Here is the NYCN's petition to the EFCC pic.twitter.com/uUK5hqnktM — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Here is NYCN's petition to the Speaker of the HORs pic.twitter.com/pxTVby5jw1 — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Just so we are clear that this is no child's play. The authorities are aware of the details of these #Frauds from my investigations — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Many of you who hail me now may hate me when I attend to your Hero. This is not only about @AbdulAbmJ the keys to CBN is not enough — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Let us genuinely Fight Corruption and Help Nigeria. I stand with no one else. The constitution is supreme. This is a Country not a Jungle! https://t.co/NWFI0KEXMy — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Let us genuinely Fight Corruption and Help Nigeria. I stand with no one else. The constitution is supreme. This… https://t.co/0vyIxgjIqN — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

@MrAbuSidiq I won't introduce new evidence outside what's in the media space. But that has expired now. Happy viewing — SEGA L'éveilleur® (@segalink) January 6, 2017

Where’s the dossier, though?

