“They should have used a more presentable lady” | Apostle Suleman reacts to photos of video chats

by Dolapo Adelana
Founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to the photos released by his alleged lover, Stephanie Otobo.
Suleman, who reacted via his official Twitter account, @ApostleSuleman said Nigerian politicians are comedians.
He added that they should have used a more presentable lady in the pictures.
“You hear stories and you laugh. Very poor job. ..we know where certain stories come from,every voice has an invoice, the church is standing tall,” he tweeted.
“Just saw the picture..they could have used a more presentable lady…Nigeria politicians and comedy.”
On Monday, Ms. Otobo released pictures of video chats she had with the apostle.
3 Comments
Reasonable Asin…?
All this are a big bunch of non sense, just take a look at the lady in question. NA WA OH! world people! are ready to do anything for money, to the extent of playing games with A MAN OF GOD?!
Hmmm Apostle ….please relax….you should have prophesied about this naw ….move on no shaking