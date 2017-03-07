“They should have used a more presentable lady” | Apostle Suleman reacts to photos of video chats

by Dolapo Adelana

Founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to the photos released by his alleged lover, Stephanie Otobo.

Suleman, who reacted via his official Twitter account, @ApostleSuleman said Nigerian politicians are comedians.

He added that they should have used a more presentable lady in the pictures.

“You hear stories and you laugh. Very poor job. ..we know where certain stories come from,every voice has an invoice, the church is standing tall,” he tweeted.

“Just saw the picture..they could have used a more presentable lady…Nigeria politicians and comedy.”

On Monday, Ms. Otobo released pictures of video chats she had with the apostle.