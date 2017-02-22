The Thread: Dear future president, here’s your memo

As Nigeria grapples with her president’s absence and all other matters plaguing the country currently, poet and public speaker, @Juliet Kego has a few words for the nation’s future president, ’cause 2019 is just around the curve and preparation is key.
Dear future president, please take notes:
Dear Future President;
Please for the first 2 years of your tenure, do NOT Travel outside the country. Yes, do travel all across the nation
— Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) February 21, 2017
Dear Future President;
If you/your family love the good life/expensive stuff, IT IS OKAY. Be stylish, as long as you can afford it ethically
— Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) February 21, 2017
Dear Future President
There are serious structural issues we need to address; begin now to really think about your vision 4 the nation, pls.
— Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) February 21, 2017
Got it?
Follow @ynaija on Twitter