The Thread: Dear future president, here’s your memo

As Nigeria grapples with her president’s absence and all other matters plaguing the country currently, poet and public speaker, @Juliet Kego has a few words for the nation’s future president, ’cause 2019 is just around the curve and preparation is key.

Dear future president, please take notes:

Dear Future President;

Please for the first 2 years of your tenure, do NOT Travel outside the country. Yes, do travel all across the nation — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) February 21, 2017

Dear Future President;

If you/your family love the good life/expensive stuff, IT IS OKAY. Be stylish, as long as you can afford it ethically — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) February 21, 2017

Dear Future President

There are serious structural issues we need to address; begin now to really think about your vision 4 the nation, pls. — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) February 21, 2017

Got it?

