The Thread: Dino Melaye is a distraction from the Senate’s uselessness. Here is how

These past few weeks, we have been regaled with a combo of Zee World and Africa Magic drama, coming out from the stables of the Senate.

We have watched with consternation as the Senate became transfixed with Hameed Ali’s non-wearing uniform policy. If you didn’t know, he is the Comptroller General of Customs but he’d rather be dead than caught in one.

We were taken by the bizarre nature of Ibrahim Magu’s confirmation hearing for the crown of EFCC chairman. He’s been EFCC’s Acting Chairman for a minute, and that’s all it seems he will ever be.

Then Dino Melaye was “outed” by the news medium, Sahara Reporters for being a fraud. He claimed to be 7-time degree holder. At least two of those 7 schools have come forward to state categorically that they don’t know him. ABU -Ahmadu Bello University- owned him and since then Melaye has been acting out.

At this point, the Senate has stalled the confirmation of INEC REC’s because they want to prove a point with Buhari over Magu.

It isn’t any surprising then, that Tunde Leye considers them a bunch of bozos, more interested in churning out script after script than doing any actual work. Do see below:

Dino. Magu. Drama upon drama, like gladiator matches to keep the people entertained, distracting them from the stark reality. — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) March 28, 2017

That reality is that a govt the runs the executive, has legislative majority and has majority of states has not driven major agenda tru NASS — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) March 28, 2017

No landmark bills. None of the promised fundamental laws have been passed or amended. Constitution amendment nko? Voicemail. — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) March 28, 2017

But theatrics, dramatics and trolling is what is on offer. Governance is reduced to bants, jokes and comedy. While we cheer. — Tunde Leye (@tundeleye) March 28, 2017

*Sigh*