The Thread: EnoughisEnough Nigeria says no to Governor Fayose

Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose has decided to throw his weight behind the February 5th protest organised by EnoughisEnough Nigeria and 2Baba.

- Advertisement -



One wonders if he did not see the irony. Or perhaps he assumes this protest is supposed to be about political leanings.

To organisers of Feb. 5

"Enough is Enough" National Protest, you have my total support and I will be part of the protest. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 31, 2017

@2Baba, let it be February 5, 6 or anyday, I will be part of any protest aimed at rescuing our country from dictatorship and nepotism. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 31, 2017

Thankfully, @EIE Nigeria set him straight.

Do see below:

Oga, stop famzing.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments