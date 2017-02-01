The Thread: EnoughisEnough Nigeria says no to Governor Fayose

Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose has decided to throw his weight behind the February 5th protest organised by EnoughisEnough Nigeria and 2Baba.

One wonders if he did not see the irony. Or perhaps he assumes this protest is supposed to be about political leanings.

 

Thankfully, @EIE Nigeria set him straight.

Do see below:

Oga, stop famzing.

