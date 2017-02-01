The Thread: EnoughisEnough Nigeria says no to Governor Fayose

Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose has decided to throw his weight behind the February 5th protest organised by EnoughisEnough Nigeria and 2Baba.
One wonders if he did not see the irony. Or perhaps he assumes this protest is supposed to be about political leanings.
To organisers of Feb. 5
"Enough is Enough" National Protest, you have my total support and I will be part of the protest.
— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 31, 2017
@2Baba, let it be February 5, 6 or anyday, I will be part of any protest aimed at rescuing our country from dictatorship and nepotism.
— Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) January 31, 2017
Thankfully, @EIE Nigeria set him straight.
Do see below:
.@GovAyoFayose We are also speaking to YOU. FG, State, LG.
2) Education: you owe salaries #IStandWithNigeria @official2baba
1/3 https://t.co/7KbIuAoStR
— EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) February 1, 2017
.@GovAyoFayose We are also speaking to YOU. FG,State,LG!
8) Transparency:your govt is NOT transparent#IStandWithNigeria @official2baba
2/3 https://t.co/7KbIuAoStR
— EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) February 1, 2017
.@GovAyoFayose We are also speaking to YOU.
3) Cost of Govt: too high across ALL levels-FG,State,LG!#IStandWithNigeria @official2baba
3/3 https://t.co/7KbIuAoStR
— EiE Nigeria (@EiENigeria) February 1, 2017
Oga, stop famzing.
