The Thread: An ethnic crisis is brewing on Twitter and Audu Maikori is in the crosshairs

Twitter NG is feeling the tremors over alleged deliberate falsehoods by Chocolate city boss, Audu Maikori.

Some persons allege that the stories he’s told and the pictures he’s used to buttress those stories and canvass support for Southern Kaduna crisis are all false. He has been lumped in the same category as Femi Fani-Kayode and Apostle Suleman, and a number of people are directing the DSS his way.

@ishakaa is one of those vibrating with anger over Audu Maikori’s cause

Do see below:

@jag_bros @DOlusegun @Audu 1.this clown must be feeling he is Nign Quincy Jones,its typical of SK semi illiterates,inciting religious mayhem — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

@jag_bros @DOlusegun @Audu 2.it is this inferiority complex of SK ppl that is responsible for the yrs of killings in SK,pure complex nd beef — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

@jag_bros @DOlusegun @Audu 3.they have been killing Hausa/Fulanis for ages nd also stealing their cows,they will run to the media with lies — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

@jag_bros @DOlusegun @Audu 4.imagine this wicked lies,the same thing that one drunkard called Dr Danfulani is doing frm their base in Kataf — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

@jag_bros @DOlusegun @Audu 5.their main objective is 2 drive Hausa/Fulanis frm SK which wil never work,al they know how to do is drink drink — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

@mareeyama @Baloobogero @zebbook d propaganda machine of this killers frm SK is very powerful,CTV n AIT has given thm platform to spin lies — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

@Nyab_____ How dare u?do you know how many Hausa/Fulanis have been murdered in SK and their cows stolen?is it becos they can't get media attention? — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

@tkb417 @DOlusegun he thinks all those bum bum shit he is producing in Lagos is a big deal…let him check out some fresh rappers in Arewa — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

@jag_bros @DOlusegun @realFFK but how in God's name will DSS and other security agencies allow this dangerous man to be walking the streets — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

@MrAbuSidiq @Omojuwa Audu Makori is just a clown,DSS should hold him accountable for that wicked and toxic fake news — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

@bunmola2010 @Adeola0503 @Audu you are a clown I swear,to hell with all of you that want this country to burn — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

@jeffphilips1 @Baloobogero am particularly disturbed that artists are being drawn into this escalating fake news..Audu Makori is a disgrace — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

Mr. @Audu should realize that spreading lies will only aggravate the crisis. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Mr. El-Bonga (@el_bonga) January 26, 2017

@el_bonga @B_ELRUFAI @Audu the hatred of Hausa/Fulanis run deep in the soul of an average Kataf person n Audu Maikori is not diff,disgusting — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

@08Bawa @jag_bros @realFFK Audu is so black n ugly that it is very easy to know where he comes from,na inferiority complex be their problem — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

@jeffphilips1 the hatred for anything Hausa/Fulani runs thru their blood in SK but they bear Hausa names and speak Hausa,let's wait for DSS — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

@Its_Falmata @TonyAtambi @Lady_Deelicious no true born of SK has any love for the Hausa/Fulanis,am not surprised by Audu's antics,is a shame — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

@Chxta u are a complete bastard,ur fake news will never move a pin,reinvent d 1966 scenario if u got tail,its not ur fault,u shld be in Kuje — Abdulsalam (@ishakaa) January 26, 2017

Those who kill and those who share false information about killings have the same mission; to spread more hate and murder. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 26, 2017

Such a sorry situation.

Comments