The Thread: An ethnic crisis is brewing on Twitter and Audu Maikori is in the crosshairs

Twitter NG is feeling the tremors over alleged deliberate falsehoods by Chocolate city boss, Audu Maikori.

Some persons allege that the stories he’s told and the pictures he’s used to buttress those stories and canvass support for Southern Kaduna crisis are all false. He has been lumped in the same category as Femi Fani-Kayode and Apostle Suleman, and a number of people are directing the DSS his way.

@ishakaa is one of those vibrating with anger over Audu Maikori’s cause

Do see below:

Such a sorry situation.

