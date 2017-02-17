The Thread: “#FreeAudu Maikori. He is not your problem” | Top 10 tweets about Audu’s arrest

Audu Maikori’s arrest has awakened the anger and sense of injustice within Nigerian citizens, who cannot wrap their heads around the validity of his arrest, whilst the Fulani herdsmen killers in the Southern Kaduna territory are not accosted.

Do see below:

Arresting Audu Maikori @Audu over his comments on #SouthernKaduna crisis even when the Governor failed to protect the citizens is senseless. pic.twitter.com/3bxPQXC54t — PREMIUM TWEEP (@XANTAPLUS) February 17, 2017

In a country where an entire Air Force mistakenly bombed an IDP camp and no one was arrested but Audu Maikori is the threat — Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) February 17, 2017

They 'mistakenly' dropped a bomb on an IDP nobody was held accountable but its Audu Maikori that is doing these people,My country is a joke! — QuarterBack. (@numbskull_mide) February 17, 2017

It's obvious from all indications that this APC Admin is hell-bent on NOT hearing the truth. Audu Maikori Arrested!#SouthernKaduna — JFK| #OurLivesMatter (@JudeFeranmi) February 17, 2017

#FreeAudu Maikori. He is not your problem. — Amara Nwankpa (@Nwankpa_A) February 17, 2017

You can arrest Audu Maikori but can't find the herdsmen that killed people in Southern Kaduna. Fucking cowards — Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) February 17, 2017

Wait! Wait! Audu Maikori was arrested for tweeting his opinions? Ok I'm not understanding this milicracy era pic.twitter.com/XEPr2gDanQ — Afropolitan (@mawureh) February 17, 2017

Let's be clear. Audu Maikori already apologised for those tweets,why is he arrested by the DSS again? Tackle the real problem; the herdsmen! — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) February 17, 2017

I somewhat still believed we as a Country would still get our act together. But by capturing of Audu Maikori I'm done hoping! #sorrystate — ShoJay® Oteri (@Mr_ShoJay) February 17, 2017

Damning.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments