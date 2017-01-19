Opinion

The Thread: “This gra gra politics must stop” | Our Top 10 tweets on the arrest of Premium Times publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi

Premium Times publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, has been arrested by the police. You will recall that last week, The Nigerian Army sent them a letter, threatening that Premium Times withdraw all the “false” and “unsubstantiated” stories they had disseminated about Buratai or face their wrath by way of legal action. Well, it does appear they have made good on that threat.

Do see below:

You’re on thin ice, Buratai.

