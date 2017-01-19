The Thread: “This gra gra politics must stop” | Our Top 10 tweets on the arrest of Premium Times publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi

Police officers just raided Premium Times. They arrested the publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, and my colleague, Evelyn Okakwu. Story up shortly. — Samuel Ogundipe (@SamuelOgundipe) January 19, 2017

Premium Times publisher, Dapo Olorunyomi, has been arrested by the police. You will recall that last week, The Nigerian Army sent them a letter, threatening that Premium Times withdraw all the “false” and “unsubstantiated” stories they had disseminated about Buratai or face their wrath by way of legal action. Well, it does appear they have made good on that threat.

Do see below:

@samuelogundipe Nigeria is slipping back to 1983 — John Ogunsemore (@SignorJohn) January 19, 2017

@SamuelOgundipe @kallamun5 Is Nigeria not a Democratic country? The attitude of security operatives under Tyrant @ mbuhari is dictatorial — saminu azare (@SaminuAzare) January 19, 2017

@SamuelOgundipe freedom of speech I assure you but freedom after speech that I can't assure you🤔-p — Austin nzewi (@oluchukwunzewi) January 19, 2017

They arrested Dapo Olorunyomi of @PremiumTimesng ? Dumb moves on a daily basis. Like dumbness will get us out of the recession. — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) January 19, 2017

You need to turn in your bar license to the law school. This is no justification for wanton arrest of journalists. https://t.co/kDDOaEzyk6 — Olatunde Bakare (@Backarray) January 19, 2017

Dapo Olorunyomi of premium Times arrested by Nigeria police.My prophecy hit back to back pic.twitter.com/qnSix0xsRV — chuks (@chuksST) January 19, 2017

This is d height of fascism under Buhari's govt. Last week was Sahara Reporter's Publisher. Now Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher of Premium Times — Datboyjerry 🇳🇬 (@datboyjerry) January 19, 2017

I stand with premium times, this Gra Gra politics must be stopped #FreeDapo #FreeEvelyn — #BringBackOurGirls (@Ibroghali) January 19, 2017

What is said to have happened today at Premium Times offices is very very frightening. First the judiciary, now the press. Who is next? — Political Matter (@polmatter) January 19, 2017

You’re on thin ice, Buratai.

