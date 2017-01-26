The Thread: ” How much is enough to dance on the corpses of your fellow Nigerians?” Southern Kaduna native comes to Audu Maikori’s defence

Advocacy is a thankless job anyday, so when Audu Maikori decided to raise thenecessary awareness of the havoc going on in Southern Kaduna, which someone aptly named “The Killing fields of Southern Kaduna”, no one thought his motive was suspect. Until today. When the coalition of @jag_bros, @Ayourb and others raised the distressing fact of false pictures being peddled by Audu Maikori to punctuate his sympathy message.

They went ahead to state that Audu had been inciting hate and religious violence with his statements, and he should be arrested.

- Advertisement -



Audu has defended the truth of his statement and another Southern Kaduna native has come to his rescue, amongst other Nigerians.

Do see below:

Happening now:

Herdsmen entered a farm in Apsyekashi (very close to my family's settlement) and opened fire on farmers #SouthernKaduna — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) January 26, 2017

Two farmers are missing.

Our young men are now searching for the two missing farmers.

Please pray for #SouthernKaduna — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) January 26, 2017

Apsyekashi is in Kafanchan.

These are not some outskirts…

The last time I went home, I didn't see all these soldiers they showed on TV. — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) January 26, 2017

The Young, Hope they are fully armed? https://t.co/x4FmfcbbJr — Nwanyibuife (@wetriumphstill) January 26, 2017

No.

Unless we are considering sticks and cutlass. https://t.co/pQQX7WEOFH — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) January 26, 2017

How some Eastern communities are protecting themselves-

Community contributes 2 a security fund 2 fund vigilante/security officers #Ozoemena — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) January 26, 2017

https://twitter.com/YarKafanchan/status/

824613846325325824

@APCNigeria e-rats are at it again. These guys will go to any length to spread false info & malign. No REF

No Signature VERDICT:

FAKE pic.twitter.com/Da69kNs1y5 — Kingsley (@kingysly_01) January 26, 2017

This is offensive

Totally disgusting

Don't these people get tired of cheap blackmail?

WHAT NONSENSE IS THIS????? https://t.co/UMpcn7sn35 — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) January 26, 2017

These cretinous vermins have zero respect for human life.

It is distasteful

These boys are a cancer.

GOD FORBID https://t.co/UMpcn7sn35 — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) January 26, 2017

People who survive off eating from the crumbs of murderous politicians are trying to attack someone who is fighting for his people

WOWWWW — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) January 26, 2017

Don't fight for your people with lies! Is that too much to ask for? @YarKafanchan @Oddy4real — Akin omo Akin (@sulaimanaa) January 26, 2017

I can see how you vermins want to make this "LIES" tag stick.

Very sick lot https://t.co/84jUT27luW — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) January 26, 2017

@Hammdriller @kingysly_01 do you realize the only source saying the killings were a lie is the forged letter? Gosh! — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) January 26, 2017

If folks are actually dying, and you know they're dying, but you are paid to lie here that nothing is happening, your generation is cursed — Remi Gatsby (@Ceorhemz) January 26, 2017

You never mentioned the fact your "people" have been blocking roads & killing Muslims @AniesiODaniels @YarKafanchan @kontactrita @Oddy4real — Akin omo Akin (@sulaimanaa) January 26, 2017

Your low level, propaganda whatsapp group has been activated for Southern Kaduna.

Bravo 👏🏽 https://t.co/t1U5dGuVQ0 — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) January 26, 2017

@vanguardngrnews wrote d story 24th. But u accuse & discredit Vanguard in a letter written on 23rd. Obviously! the writer is a prophet 😂 pic.twitter.com/GL3VV7DvQ2 — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) January 26, 2017

When they attack your backyards, scream to high heavens about it, share every story, till the truth unveils if not they'll lie & suppress it — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) January 26, 2017

Baffled why this Govt isnt fighting Fulani herdsmen? Look no further. The Fulani leadership is against it https://t.co/hYRQmLaspr pic.twitter.com/xKMxpfd5PQ — Kingsley (@kingysly_01) January 26, 2017

A lot of people have asked why I haven't contributed to the "debate." Well, you now know why. — SuperSanusi (@supersanusi) January 26, 2017

You haven't contributed to the 'debate' cos it's political, but you contributed to the – pre-May 2015 – BH 'debate' that was 'apolitical'.👏 https://t.co/JPOdTIC4kD — Kingsley (@kingysly_01) January 26, 2017

On Twitter, the Southern Kaduna issue is clearly not about the people. It's purely political. Sad. — SuperSanusi (@supersanusi) January 26, 2017

Even a little shame

You have none

This is why when this character came out the other day asking about Southern Kaduna,I told u ppl to ignore https://t.co/kcvruyXUOi — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) January 26, 2017

They had tried another method before.

The Sanusi fellow came on here asking like he was oblivious about the crisis — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) January 26, 2017

Next was to be a random fellow who would come and respond with "this is the actual truth about Southern Kaduna" and then spew lies — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) January 26, 2017

Somebody Cc-d me on the tweet

I told them not to bother, this character has an agenda.

Well there you have it — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) January 26, 2017

HOW MUCH IS ENOUGH TO DANCE ON THE CORPSES OF YOUR FELLOW NIGERIANS?

How hard did this poverty bite?

WHYYYY? — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) January 26, 2017

You people have ABSOLUTELY no shame.

You are a scourge; a cancer

A terrible curse.

MY GOD — Syria's mummy (@YarKafanchan) January 26, 2017

All ye doubting Thomases of Southern Kaduna killings, I know what I saw the two nights I slept there. May that tragedy not befall your own. — Eromo Egbejule (@EromoEgbejule) January 26, 2017

If Audu Maikori is more of a problem to you than the fact that your fellow Nigerians are dying, then your brain needs shettox. — Eromo Egbejule (@EromoEgbejule) January 26, 2017

More’s the pity.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments