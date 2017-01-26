The Thread: ” How much is enough to dance on the corpses of your fellow Nigerians?” Southern Kaduna native comes to Audu Maikori’s defence

Advocacy is a thankless job anyday, so when Audu Maikori decided to raise thenecessary awareness of the havoc going on in Southern Kaduna, which someone aptly named “The Killing fields of Southern Kaduna”, no one thought his motive was suspect. Until today. When the coalition of @jag_bros, @Ayourb and others raised the distressing fact of false pictures being peddled by Audu Maikori to punctuate his sympathy message.

They went ahead to state that Audu had been inciting hate and religious violence with his statements, and he should be arrested.

- Advertisement -

Audu has defended the truth of his statement and another Southern Kaduna native has come to his rescue, amongst other Nigerians.

Do see below:

https://twitter.com/YarKafanchan/status/
824613846325325824

More’s the pity.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: An ethnic crisis is brewing on Twitter and Audu Maikori is in the crosshairs

The Thread: Audu Maikori defends himself

The Thread: Twitter wars | Audu Maikori is accused of spreading falsehold about Southern Kaduna genocide

Cheta Nwanze: Building a nation

Olusegun Adeniyi YNaija

Olusegun Adeniyi: Still guarding the concrete slab

Femi Fani-Kayode: The killer midget and the stunted dwarf [Pt. 1]

The Thread: “Hate speeches against Christians have been going on in Mosques from time immemorial”

The Thread: “Arrest Apostle Suleman and his message will resonate faster,” Nigerians warn President Buhari

The Thread: “Liar”. “Hypocrite”. “Fake pastors” | Mixed reactions trail the failed arrest attempt of Apostle Suleman by the DSS

Loading...