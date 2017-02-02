The Thread: Nigerians slam Lauretta Onochie, Buhari’s SA on social media | #IstandWithTuface

Guess Lauretta Onochie, SA to the president on social media, did not read our painstakingly written memo, explaining how the presidential media team ought to conduct themselves because she thought it a brilliant idea to tweet this in the wake of 2Baba’s announcement for a protest, which is just 4 days away now.

This was two days ago. It’s simply impossible to understand how she got things twisted: that Nigerians are hungry and tired of being hungry is “corruption fighting back?” What a wow.

Is the president and his team so scared of public criticism that this is their well considered response retort?

Leave it to Nigerians to answer her.

You fall our hand, sha.

We have your receipt

You want reasons? How about these?

Must be a mix up:  Mr President, not Tuface

That’s more than a year, Ma’am.

Stomach infrastructure speaking?

An SA thing?

Allegations

Oh, Nigeria

Bants

What he said.

And she too!

