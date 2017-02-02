The Thread: Nigerians slam Lauretta Onochie, Buhari’s SA on social media | #IstandWithTuface

Guess Lauretta Onochie, SA to the president on social media, did not read our painstakingly written memo, explaining how the presidential media team ought to conduct themselves because she thought it a brilliant idea to tweet this in the wake of 2Baba’s announcement for a protest, which is just 4 days away now.

Please, not on the pages of Newspaper. Come and tell us your beef with Pres. Buhari on National TV. Thank you. @Ayourb @PhilipObin @Johannxs pic.twitter.com/buUmnSHh7Q - Advertisement -

— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 31, 2017

Thank you to all the #CorruptionFightingBack agents. Keep cursing, abusing, insulting, etc. The challenge stands. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/SaoRQN0rSt — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 31, 2017

This was two days ago. It’s simply impossible to understand how she got things twisted: that Nigerians are hungry and tired of being hungry is “corruption fighting back?” What a wow.

Is the president and his team so scared of public criticism that this is their well considered response retort?

The President is aware that there's hardship. I am aware too. I just want 2Face to explain what he wants changed apart from sharing cash. https://t.co/vCGhpZc39z — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 31, 2017

Now, this is why Nigerians wanted to be sure that it's all 2Baba's Idea. It's not enough to read out scripts. We now know he's not in charge pic.twitter.com/psLSMIs1mD — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 1, 2017

We know people sponsoring him, they want to use him as a tout and School drop out he is, Buhari can not be move by a tout take note https://t.co/BHfaejmgye — Theophilus Utchaychu (@agape3276) January 31, 2017

Leave it to Nigerians to answer her.

You fall our hand, sha.

@Laurestar this is in very poor taste. How you can't see that, I don't know. I feel really bad for you. — Skywalker (@Wolf_XLVII) February 1, 2017

@Laurestar @tolaluffspurple So, he needs to come on live TV to state the obvious reasons???? Nigeria my country!!! — Ademolaleye (@Superdemmy) February 1, 2017

We have your receipt

5yrs ago, Lauretta Onochie protested against fuel subsidy. Nobody queried her right to protest, yet she's on Tuface. pic.twitter.com/Mhv9tpFuoH — May Ubeku (@Maybeks) February 2, 2017

You want reasons? How about these?

@Laurestar @MBuhari has failed Nigeria and Nigerians. What's d inflation rate 2day? Exchange rate? Lending rate? job losses everyday etc 👎 — Charles♻️ (@charles_onwuka) February 1, 2017

Must be a mix up: Mr President, not Tuface

This is undoubtedly ridiculous! It's been 411 days since the last Presidential Media Chat

How about this as a challenge?#TuFace https://t.co/btiX9CkFEt — JFK| #OurLivesMatter (@JudeFeranmi) January 31, 2017

@Laurestar @Ayourb Nah president buhari should explain his economic policies first if he has one then @2baba will have something to beef — olayemi olajire (@yemiolajire) February 1, 2017

That’s more than a year, Ma’am.

Stomach infrastructure speaking?

@Laurestar your belly is your god. At least he is standing for something. What do u stand for Saint Lauretta. So pathetic — Patrick O Agoro (@strongyard) February 1, 2017

@Laurestar the fact that you now dine with the politicians doesn't mean everybody must see things as you do. madam abeg use ur brain jare!!! — Engr. ADEOLA WABIT (@adeolatanda) February 1, 2017

An SA thing?

@Laurestar dead beat SAs….Always lying to Mr President, you dead brains shld tell him the truth….there is suffering in the land — Ebuka Okechukwu (@ebutex) February 1, 2017

@Laurestar team is focused on doing exactly what the last administration did and constantly trying to bully people. It is so exhausting — Fraulein B. (@Basswaht) January 31, 2017

99% of people around Presidents, cannot tell them "SIR, YOU ARE WRONG". And therein lies a problem. — Mustapha (@mustafaramalan) February 1, 2017

Allegations

@Laurestar

I think best thing for this old woman is 2 go back 2 her former woman trafficking busines in Europe not SA to Buhari on Facebook — Senator² Katt Matwet (@udokakristian) February 1, 2017

Oh, Nigeria

@Laurestar before it was naked corruption now we have a well dressed corruption.. — Black&Dope (@CRawkeen) February 1, 2017

Even if its a collective idea @Laurestar the needful was not done, afterall Buhari was elected to serve the nation not serve as decoration. — Starleeon (@starlet_93) February 1, 2017

@Laurestar @Ayourb @PhilipObin @MBuhari Hope you guys are enjoying Nigeria as it is? You beat a child and tell him not cry? — Uzor Ngoladi (@uzorngoladi) February 1, 2017

Bants

After FeBuhari 6th protests, 2 things.

1. TuBaba for President…..or

2. Tubaba as "Toshiba" for Kanu in jail. — Victor Asemota (@asemota) February 1, 2017

Folks are accusing the folks accusing Tuface of being financially motivated of being financially motivated. Naija is a recursive ad hominem. — orwelliANDYstopia (@andyRoidO) February 1, 2017

This world is full of idiots distributed strategically

so you can meet at least one per day — Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) January 31, 2017

What he said.

Tuface has been challenged 2 proffer alternative economic solutions😹?We didnt vote Tuface in2 power!We dnt feed Tuface 4rm d National Budget — iˡᶤᶬᶤᵗᵉᵈᵉᵈᶤᵗᶤᵒᶰ® (@Lady_Deelicious) February 1, 2017

And she too!

