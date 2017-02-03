The Thread: Oby Ezekwesili takes the Federal Government to school | #IStandWithNigeria

It is looking like this subject will continue to gain traction till February 6th comes and goes.

As the debate rages on the legality/illegality of the Lagos police putting a stop to the February protest, the Commissioner of Police is insisting that it is within their rights to stop the protest because it will affect public order.

This is Mrs Ezekwesili’s lecture to the Federal Government.

The greatest TRAGEDY of our current cycle of Democracy is that a Govt which was once in Opposition is now INTOLERANT of citizens' agitation. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

Citizens can decide to agitate on ANYTHING as long as it is done within their Constitutional RIGHT. No Govt has a RIGHT to REPRESS citizens. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

If the FG & @PoliceNG have a shred of honor ®ard for our Constitution, they must RECANT their stance against #IStandWithNigeria protest. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

My free counsel to Pres @MBuhari & acting Pres @ProfOsinbajo is YOU CANNOT WIN AGAINST YOUR AGITATED CITIZENS. Call @PoliceNG to order NOW. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

WE all have a DUTY to DEFEND the principles and ethos of Democratic Practice in our country. No authority is greater than CITIZENS. NONE. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

We thought that FG& @PoliceNG learnt something from their failure to STIFLE our @BBOG_Nigeria Citizens' RIGHT TO PROTEST. #IStandWithNigeria — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

Let the FG & @PoliceNG desist from ESCALATING TENSION in an already brittle public space. STOP threatening the #IStandWithNigeria Citizens. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

CULTURE of Govt insulting, assaulting, denigrating, disparaging maligning, slandering&attacking dissenting voices is CRUDE DEMOCRACY. STOP! — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

WE shall await what FG& @PoliceNG does on the 5th & 6th. One prays that WISDOM will prevail& the #IStandWithNigeria Citizens do their thing. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

As for me, I wish the #IstandwithNigeria Citizens well with their march. Please be ABSOLUTELY CIVIL. Be guided by CORE VALUE of RESPECT. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

Citizens and NOT POLITICIANS have decided to activate their #OfficeOfTheCitizens through the #IStandWithNigeria march. DO IT WITH DECORUM. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

She also had a few words for these folks stuck in the past

@obyezeks But you preferred this darkness (PMB's Government @MBuhari ) to the dim light (GEJ's Government @GEJonathan ) we had back then. 😢 — OloYede OlaYinKa (@YinKysmileS) February 3, 2017

One gets appalled at the way people advertise ignorance these days in this land. How shallow to think that your electoral choice gags you? — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

The same way the previous govt was held to the task is same way intelligent citizens are doing to their successor govt they voted #Democracy — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

Quit the dance of ignorance on my TL by pretending that your electoral choice is vindicated cos Citizens are STILL DEMANDING ACCOUNTABILITY🙄 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

Those who voted for the present Govt & are actively playing their ACTIVE citizens' role have a lot to teach you Dwellers of Haran.#DEMAND — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

Whatever & whoever constitutes Govt must now know that Citizens are WOKE and will DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY & GOOD GOVERNANCE. That's progress.👌 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

You trumpeters of "sebi-you-dethroned-our-lucky-fellas" should find many seats away from my TL & learn from the #IStandWithNigeria Citizens📝 — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) February 3, 2017

Snap!

