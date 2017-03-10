The Thread: Twitter NG over the moon at PMB’s return

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that president Muhammadu Buhari will be returning to the country on Friday. President Buhari left for London on the 19th of January for medical leave and had to extend it indefinitely on his doctor’s orders.

In the time he’s been away, there’ve been rumours of his death, Sahara Reporters said he has Crohn’s disease-a intestinal malady, the presidential media team kept giving conflicting reports and the president did not address the nation once. So now that it’s definite he’s returning, these Nigerians are only too glad, they are practically doing splits.

Do see below:

To those of you that wanted PMB dead.

To those of you that swore he was in a coma.

To those that gloated because he was sick. pic.twitter.com/WR7fPgHJGB — Omo Jesu (@tosinadeda) March 9, 2017

If Kaduna people hear about Baba returning via kd…. — Usman (@Son_of_Isyaku) March 9, 2017

LOL you think they haven't heard?! Watch airport road or kawo tomorrow morning https://t.co/P2Ub9R6pJ0 — Ari Gold (@LawalAbubakar_) March 9, 2017

He's coming home! Tell the world he's coming home https://t.co/YhPFrJWKAA — Hamid Imran (@imransong) March 9, 2017

FLASH: Minister of "Welcome and Farewell Affairs" will sleep in Kaduna tonight in preparation for "duty" at Kaduna Airport tomoro …. — Mr. JAG® (@jag_bros) March 9, 2017

Do not try to understand why we love PMB. Because you wont. — Mustapha (@mustafaramalan) March 9, 2017

Baba Oyoyo! Welcome back home Baba Buhari…. God continue to give you sound health and wisdom as you continue to fix our dear country! — Taha (@geotaha) March 9, 2017

Kaduna Airport gon be lit in the AM. Yes! Yes! Yes! — D.O (@DOlusegun) March 9, 2017

Fayose waiting for Buhari at Kaduna international Airport. pic.twitter.com/SJlEkrkFO1 — Mallam Adamu Hayatu™ (@AHayatu) March 9, 2017

Baba go wear hin HOME jersey come house tomoro ….. — Mr. JAG® (@jag_bros) March 9, 2017

@ngrpresident @mbuhari may God bring him back to us safely, hale & hearty — John, Samuel Ogana (@ogana_samuel) March 9, 2017

@NGRPresident @MBuhari Welcome back Baba, so many things happen while u were away, we go flow u d gist one by one as soon as u land KD — Sadoh Gani (@GaniSado) March 9, 2017

Haha.