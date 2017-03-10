The Thread: Twitter NG over the moon at PMB’s return

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that president Muhammadu Buhari will be returning to the country on Friday. President Buhari left for London on the 19th of January for medical leave and had to extend it indefinitely on his doctor’s orders.

In the time he’s been away, there’ve been rumours of his death, Sahara Reporters said he has Crohn’s disease-a intestinal malady, the presidential media team kept giving conflicting reports and the president did not address the nation once. So now that it’s definite he’s returning, these Nigerians are only too glad, they are practically doing splits.

Do see below:

Haha.

