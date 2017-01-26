The Thread: Twitter wars | Audu Maikori is accused of spreading falsehold about Southern Kaduna genocide

This came out of left field, we swear, although the tweet directly below says something about a meeting of northern social media influencers.

The uncoordinated attacks on @Audu is the outcome of the visit pic.twitter.com/5ONVbenh6O — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) January 26, 2017

@Ayourb and @ jag_bros are alleging that Audu Maikori has been spreading falsehood about the genocide currently ongoing in Southern Kaduna and therefore inciting religious mayhem, because of the pictures the latter used along with his tweets, which appear to be old pictures on the net.

Here is another terrible falsehood by Audu Maikori…. lying and fueling hatred… pic.twitter.com/AouMUNpaeV — The Godfather (@Ayourb) January 26, 2017

you cannot ruin my name or reputation because i have decided to speak up for my people. You cannot stop the truth — AuduMaikori (@Audu) January 26, 2017

@AdZiyad @Ayourb @APCNigeria @Audu you never called for the arrest of the people that killed innocents.. but you want Audu's arrest? — Jnr (@MexyCoo) January 26, 2017

@Ayourb @APCNigeria is he actually lying or exposing your evil plans??? — Ayodele Ayodele Jnr. (@omorber1) January 26, 2017

@Ayourb am wondering when did we descended to this point, we need to speak with one voice & unite against any division, God bless Nigeria — Kabeer NOT Kabiru (@kayblegacy1711) January 26, 2017

@Ayourb What about it is false? Is it false that about 300 Christians were murdered in Southern Kaduna by Muslims? — John Abraham Godson (@johngodson) January 26, 2017

Let's hope and pray DSS picks up @Audu for questioning. He seems to have more information that the police will need for their investigations https://t.co/COY9kqRoUl — A.S. Aruwa (@MusadiqZ) January 26, 2017

APC goons desperate to malign @audu quickly obtained a Letter-headed paper and typed an unsigned, unreferenced Rejoinder~Clique of Olodos. pic.twitter.com/L3vvkB9DpM — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) January 26, 2017

@Rgk007 @yojora @jag_bros @Audu This group he is speaking up against have featured on the Global Terror Index as Fourth deadliest. — Keepitsimple (@_keepit_simple) January 26, 2017

1. @Audu cud be wrong

2. The letter cud be fake But compared to the REAL BIG PROBLEM, the pogrom in S/Kaduna, this is a non-issue — PLANGKAT (@peekaymila) January 26, 2017

Whose report should we believe?

