Trump commends Buhari for rescue of Chibok girls

US President Monday commended Pres. Muhammadu Buhari for the rescue of 24 Chibok girls.

According to a statement by special adviser to the president, Femi Adesina, both leaders also spoke on ways to improve the fight against terrorism.

The statement said, “The two leaders discussed ways to improve cooperation in the fight against terrorism through provision of necessary equipment.

“President Trump encouraged President Buhari to keep up the good work he is doing and also commended him for the efforts made in rescuing 24 of the Chibok Girls and the strides being taken by the Nigerian military.”

