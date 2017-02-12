Just In: Uduaghan, traditional rulers attend Ibori’s thanksgiving

Immediate past Governor of Delta, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan is among dignitaries attending the thanksgiving service in honour of ex-Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori.

Ibori recently returned to Nigeria after serving a jail term in London for money laundering

According to The Punch, the service which is holding at the First Baptist Church, Oghara, Delta started at about 10am.

Some of those in attendance include the Ovie of Oghara, Ovie of Ughelli, Ovie of Evwreni among others.

Former Police Affairs Minister and his wife, Alaowie and Mrs Broderick Bozimo, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Mr Ovuozourie Macaulay, Chief Solomon Fukekeme, Senator Patrick Osakwe and Mr Festus Ovie Agas, are also in attendance.

