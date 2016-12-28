UN: I won’t allow Isreal be treated with disrespect – Trump

President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump says the ill-treatment of Israel will stop come January 20, 2017.

Trump, who will resume office next month stated this on Wednesday via his Twitter account said the disrespect of Israel had to stop.

“We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but not anymore.

“The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!” Trump tweeted.

We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

Comments

- Advertisement -