Vice President Osinbajo to visit Niger Delta again in February

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh on Wednesday said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be visiting the Niger Delta again in February.

Boroh disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja.

- Advertisement -

Boroh said the Amnesty office is making arrangements to accompany Osinbajo to the Niger Delta.

According to him, the visit is part of efforts to stop the incessant destruction of oil facilities in the region.

Osinbajo had visited Gbaramatu Kingdom of Warri South Local Government Area in Delta State on January 16.

Boroh also stated that the visit will prove the Federal Government’s commitment to the development of the region.

He said, “The visit of the Vice President to the Niger Delta particularly Delta State was a critical factor to be considered in the resolution of the conflict in the Niger Delta.

“Before now, there were a lot of doubts (about) whether the Federal Government actually had the political will resolve the issues or whether they were only talking for the sake of talking. It has become abundantly clear that the Federal Government is committed to the resolution to the conflict and stability and development of thae Niger Delta region.

“I think this is something we should take as part of the government in commitment towards achieving stability in the Niger Delta.

“We are poised to accompanying the Vice President in his next trip to the Niger Delta which would be sometime February, because during the visit, he made pronouncement to that effect

that sometime in February, he would return the visit to meet with some other persons. So, we wait until then, then we make ourselves available here.”

He added that the Federal Government had embarked on two more trips to the Niger Delta after Osinbajo’s visit on January 16.

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Analysis: VP Osinbajo’s answers at Davos gives cause for worry

How govt agencies have been frustrating Nigerians’ businesses – Osinbajo

Niger Delta militants

NDDC appeals to N’Delta militants to halt destruction of oil facilities

FG to launch free healthcare programme in Niger Delta

From Abuja to Gambia and then Trumpland | See our top 10 photos from the past week

The YNaija Cover this morning – the 21st of January

The world needs your contribution, Obasanjo tells Jonathan

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 20th of January

Loading...