Vice President Osinbajo to visit Niger Delta again in February

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh on Wednesday said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be visiting the Niger Delta again in February.

Boroh disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja.

Boroh said the Amnesty office is making arrangements to accompany Osinbajo to the Niger Delta.

According to him, the visit is part of efforts to stop the incessant destruction of oil facilities in the region.

Osinbajo had visited Gbaramatu Kingdom of Warri South Local Government Area in Delta State on January 16.

Boroh also stated that the visit will prove the Federal Government’s commitment to the development of the region.

He said, “The visit of the Vice President to the Niger Delta particularly Delta State was a critical factor to be considered in the resolution of the conflict in the Niger Delta.

“Before now, there were a lot of doubts (about) whether the Federal Government actually had the political will resolve the issues or whether they were only talking for the sake of talking. It has become abundantly clear that the Federal Government is committed to the resolution to the conflict and stability and development of thae Niger Delta region.

“I think this is something we should take as part of the government in commitment towards achieving stability in the Niger Delta.

“We are poised to accompanying the Vice President in his next trip to the Niger Delta which would be sometime February, because during the visit, he made pronouncement to that effect

that sometime in February, he would return the visit to meet with some other persons. So, we wait until then, then we make ourselves available here.”

He added that the Federal Government had embarked on two more trips to the Niger Delta after Osinbajo’s visit on January 16.

