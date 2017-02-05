“We are all guilty” | Do2dtun shares video of Nigerians refusing to help accident victim

Cool FM broadcaster Dotun Ojuolape Kayode says Nigerians are not worth fighting for.

The OAP, popularly known as Do2tun said this in a video on Instagram.

The video shows drivers and commuters driving past a victim of a possible hit and run with no one offering assistance.

He wrote, “NIGERIANS!! <<WE ARE ALL GUILTY AS CHARGED>> This happened this night. Hit and Run. Nobody go wait!… This is a typical example of what a good number of people are, in this country. If I relate this to the @official2baba cancelled protest, this is an example of what will happen if something bad happens, people will pass, castigate you and change mouth, even police no go help you instead they will catch you. Naija we are not loyal, we hate the truth, we can’t help each other and when someone decides to do something unprecedented, we won’t help instead, we criticize and we can’t do one thing good when we have the chance. Tuface, did the right thing. We are the hardest people to fight for. Believe that!”

