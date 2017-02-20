We will urge Buhari to speak with Nigerians – Presidency

by Dolapo Adelana

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu says the presidency will urge President Muhammadu Buhari to speak with Nigerians.

According to The Vanguard, Shehu stated this while speaking on Sunday at the sidelines of an interactive session with Nigerian youth organized by the Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria.

When asked why the Presidency had not deemed it fit for the president to speak with Nigerians, Shehu said the suggestion will be forwarded to Buhari.

“Okay, if you are making a suggestion, we will put it to him, in case he would agree. We will put it to him,” he said.

On the issue of a cabal in Presidency, Garba said, “This country has one government. When Nigerians voted, they voted for Buhari/Osinbajo on one ticket. Nobody can divide that ticket, so if Prof. Osinbajo achieves a milestone, it is a milestone by the Buhari administration. It is one government, no division in this government.”

