White House says Trump will keep Obama’s LGBT workplace protections

The White House on Tuesday said President Donald Trump will continue to protect the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the workplace.

Former President Barack Obama in 2014 had signed an executive order to protect employees “from anti-LGBTQ workplace discrimination while working for federal contractors, will remain intact at the direction of President Donald J. Trump.”

- Advertisement -



The White House statement said “Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community.”

The president “continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election.”

There had been fears among the gay community in America over the presence of conservatives who have a record of opposing same-sex marriage in Trump’s government.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments