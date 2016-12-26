We will no longer tolerate the killing of our members – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said it would no longer take lightly, the killing of its members by security agencies.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Sunday, the group said it would avenge the death of any member killed by the security agencies henceforth.

The statement read partly, “Many have paid the supreme sacrifice at Igweocha, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Aba in Abia State, Nkpor and Onitsha in Anambra State, which Biafra and posterity will never forget. We shall honour all those that fell on this long and painful march to freedom.

“Having said this, we will not hesitate to invoke the right to self defence, should the government of Nigeria attempt to kill even one peaceful IPOB protester.

“Biafrans are, naturally, law-abiding and peaceful people without the history of conquest like any other major ethnic nationalities in Nigeria.

“The European Union and and other internationally-recognised institutions in the world have taken time to study IPOB’s grievances and have come to the conclusion that the Nigerian government, headed by Muhamadu Buhari, is hell-bent on annihilating the people of Biafra.”

The group vowed not to negotiate with the current administration until its leader Nnamdi Kanu was released.

“IPOB worldwide and its leadership are pleased with every effort people are making towards the restoration of the Biafra nation. We are highly committed to making sure Biafra comes under the command of our ordained leader and prophet, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“We wish to clarify that there will be no negotiation talks until our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and other members detained illegally are released unconditionally as two courts of competent jurisdiction have ruled in Abuja,” the statement said.

