Xenophobia: Leave Nigeria in 48 hours, students threaten MTN, DSTV, Shoprite

by Dolapo Adelana

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to all South African companies in Nigeria to relocate over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The ultimatum was issued at a peaceful demonstration at some South African companies in Abuja on Thursday.

During the march the students carried a banner, which read, “NANS Against Xenophobic Attacks on Nigerians.”

The president of NANS, Kadiri Aruna, who spoke in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at DSTV office, a South African company, in Wuse 2, Abuja, said Nigerian students had resolved to condemn the attacks.

“We are saying that enough is enough as South Africans have openly attacked and bullied Nigerians,” he said.

Aruna said the protest would also serve as a deterrent to other countries trying to underrate Nigerians.

He said if nothing was done after 48 hours, messages would be sent to students in all university campuses to bring down MTN masts all over the country.

He added that DSTV and Shoprite would also be affected as the union had put adequate strategies in place to make the action effective.

“All the South African business empires in Nigeria and their collaborators in Nigeria will be affected.

“I don’t want to say we will be barbaric but we will not be lawful in our actions, we will do it and face the consequences, enough of this rubbish,’’ he said.

Aruna stressed that it was a slap on Nigerians for South Africa to maltreat us, after playing a key role in ending the apartheid regime.

“Nigeria contributed 80 per cent of the freedom the South Africans are enjoying today because we saved them from the jaws of apartheid.

“Who is South Africa to humiliate Nigeria? So they forget things so soon, let them go back to history and records to see how much financial assistance and what the country did to save them.

“In science they say you use malaria to cure malaria, now you use madness to cure their madness, and that is why we are advising them to leave Nigerian soil before 48 hours.’’

He urged the Federal Government to start evacuating Nigerians from South Africa.

“Government should take extra-diplomatic measures in dealing with the latest deadly assaults because if nothing drastic is done it will become a regular occurrence.

“This is the time to place South Africa where it belongs,’’ he said.

Aruna said it was so unfortunate that during the attacks the South African Government refused to take up its responsibility of securing Nigerians and their properties.

“The government of South Africa is criminally quiet and they say silence is consent, and their police are folding their hands while they are killing Nigerians, this is conspiracy, enough is enough,’’ he said.

He said the peaceful rally would continue and spread across the country.

