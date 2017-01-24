Yahya Jammeh allowed to keep his 13 luxury cars

Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh will be allowed to take his 13 luxury cars with him on exile to Guinea.

A spokesman to President Adama Barrow on Tuesday said an agreement was reached on Saturday to facilitate Jammeh’s exit from Gambia.

“What is very clear is that arrangements were made and the government was fully prepared and supportive of ex-president Jammeh to leave and as a result they found it is better to leave with all his properties instead of coming down and checking properties,” spokesman Halifa Sallah told AFP.

An airport source said he saw “two Rolls Royce and one (Mercedes) Benz” loaded onto a Chadian cargo plane, while others await shipment.

“He leaves with all his properties so he is not coming up and down to check,” Sallah said.

Another Barrow spokesman had alluded angrily to the luxury cars on Sunday, but did not say that the new president had agreed that Jammeh could leave with them.

The source added, “10 cars” were still earmarked for future shipment, which diplomats and others familiar with the matter confirmed included a Bentley, Land Rovers, a red Mini Cooper, and another Mercedes.

“No information or orders have been given by this new government to stop shipping the cars.”

“They were trying to check which one fits. If they took the bigger cars they could only take two,” he said.

There had been reports that the former President took $11m from the Gambian treasury along with him.

