Yahya Jammeh sacks his cabinet, says he will govern himself

Former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has sacked his cabinet following mass resignations.

Only three ministers had stayed with Jammeh as the expiration of his tenure approached Thursday midnight.

The veteran ruler has said he would govern himself as he clings onto power even as Adama Barrow was sworn-in as President on Thursday.

Jammeh is currently meeting with Mauritian and Guinean Presidents who will attempt to  prevail on him to leave before ECOWAS troops match into Banjul.

