You’ve been bold in defending your people, Adeboye tells Fayose

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has commended Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose for his boldness in defending his people.

Adeboye, said this on Saturday when he was received by the duo of Governor Fayose and the traditional ruler of Ado-Ekiti, the Ewi of Ado, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, at his palace, during his visit to the state as part of the church’s annual ‘Let’s Go A Fishing” programme.

He said, “We thank God for your life sir. We thank God for your courage, for your boldness, we thank God for your being willing to take risks so that your people can be protected. You have been a governor who knows when to say enough is enough in defence of his people. And I’m sure you know what I’m talking about and I am sure the world knows. I don’t want to say more than that, but be assured that we are praying for you and you will succeed in Jesus name.”

Adeboye added, ”We wish all other governors who stand for their people, defend their people and know when to say enough is enough. We thank God for their lives.”

Governor Fayose who appreciated Adeboye’s coming, said, “I know what it is for you to go round. And we pray that the Almighty will continue to be with you as you transverse the length and breadth of the world spreading the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. We have longed and waited for your coming. We appreciate your coming because we know what it means. You have been an inspiration to so many and indeed we need prayers that the Lord would make Year 2017 a meaningful one. We believe in God, we believe in you. The Bible says if we believe in the prophet we will have the benefits of the prophet and the benefits of God.”

