Zamfara emirate hands over 3 Boko Haram suspects to Army

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said it has taken 3 suspected Boko Haram members handed over by the Zurmi Emirate Council in Zamfara into custody.

Commanding Officer, 223 Light Tank Batallion of Tactical Operation Unit, Gusau, Col. Abdullahi Adamu said they were arrested by the local vigilante group.

He said AK 47 riffles, over 600 ammunitions, illicit drugs and charms were recovered from the suspects.

Adamu said the suspects have been moved to the 1 Division, Nigerian Army Kaduna.

