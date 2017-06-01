10 injured as doctors, security officers clash in LUTH (WATCH)

Resident doctors at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) recently had a face-off with some security officials in the bid to prevent a takeover of their secretariat.

The management of LUTH had asked the doctors to vacate the building they used as their secretariat, and in refusal, it was locked.

The resident doctors then stormed the place in a bid to re-open the building but only met with security men who stopped them from entering the place. 

The management of LUTH and the doctors have been trading blames over the embarrassing incident.

A Twitter user with account @ib_rave posted a video of the incident online.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The YNaija Tracklist: Abducted Reps member released | JAMB releases 1,606,901 results | More stories

The Thread: Smart tips – How to avoid paying bribes or showing ‘particulars’ on Nigerian roads

Agbaje died in LUTH, not London – Chambers