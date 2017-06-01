10 injured as doctors, security officers clash in LUTH (WATCH)

Resident doctors at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) recently had a face-off with some security officials in the bid to prevent a takeover of their secretariat.

The management of LUTH had asked the doctors to vacate the building they used as their secretariat, and in refusal, it was locked.

The resident doctors then stormed the place in a bid to re-open the building but only met with security men who stopped them from entering the place.

The management of LUTH and the doctors have been trading blames over the embarrassing incident.

A Twitter user with account @ib_rave posted a video of the incident online.

This is LUTH !!!!

Security men attacking doctors

Pathetic pic.twitter.com/rkAmRuA2oZ — Dr_rave (@ib_rave) May 31, 2017

LUTH idiaraba is locked down due to a face off between resident doctors and management. Some doctors were injured in the process pic.twitter.com/Pcm7MQa7Vk — Ohi Odiai (@ohibaba) May 31, 2017